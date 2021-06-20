PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.53 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $168.12 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

