Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0311 on Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00430727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

