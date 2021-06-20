Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.