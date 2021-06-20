Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $687,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $27,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $44.47 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

