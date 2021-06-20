Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $771,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $1,077,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Shares of XM stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.