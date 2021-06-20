Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after buying an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $15,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.