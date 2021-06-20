Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.