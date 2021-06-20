Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,623,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,133 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 442,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 114,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

ORA stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.77.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

