Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

NYSE SYK opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

