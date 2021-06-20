Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 5,384 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 115,986 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $82.11 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.57.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

