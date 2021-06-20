Principal Street Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,225 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.43 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75.

