Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 639 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $242.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

