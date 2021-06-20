Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 9,352 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 219.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,844,000 after acquiring an additional 186,769 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,036,000 after acquiring an additional 187,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

WM stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

