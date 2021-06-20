Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 69,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 715,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.23.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.