Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 486 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

SRE stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.