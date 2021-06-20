Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 158,766 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,394 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.87% of Heartland Financial USA worth $18,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

