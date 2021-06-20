Prudential Financial Inc. Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Western Digital worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $69.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.78. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.