Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 19,813 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,869,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

