Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 41,948 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $110,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after buying an additional 391,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

