Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 28,921 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 40.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,921 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $502.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.32. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,688 shares of company stock worth $30,328,567 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.