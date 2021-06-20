PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of PTC worth $53,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $131.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

