Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,539 shares of company stock worth $213,196. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,996,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $398.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.29. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.