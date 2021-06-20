PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

PRTC stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2,555.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

