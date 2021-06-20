Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Raymond James

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$227.51 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

