Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Raised by Analyst

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for GasLog Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GasLog Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $159.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

