QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

QNTQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY remained flat at $$20.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.