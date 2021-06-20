Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,570,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ICL Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,776,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICL Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,995,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 197,987 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ICL Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,901,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 148,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 1,129,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

