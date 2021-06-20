Quadrant Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after acquiring an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

