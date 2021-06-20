Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,691.0% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 188,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

