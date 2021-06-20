QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 80,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 68,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.