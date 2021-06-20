Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $13,902.97 and $76.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

