Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $490.17

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 490.17 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 480.70 ($6.28). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 485 ($6.34), with a volume of 12,105 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £234.39 million and a P/E ratio of 49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.17.

Quartix Holdings plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

