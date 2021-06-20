Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

