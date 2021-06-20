Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 117.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.6% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $3,444,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 133.9% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $16.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,511.35. 2,665,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,543.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.