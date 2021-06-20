Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 97,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

