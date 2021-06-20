Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $33.25 Million Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,254,000. Kansas City Southern makes up about 2.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,334. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

