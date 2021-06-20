Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 34,330 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total value of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,670 shares of company stock worth $51,713,672 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,822,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

