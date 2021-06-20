QunQun (QUN) Hits Market Cap of $4.80 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $461,807.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.90 or 0.00766773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083996 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.