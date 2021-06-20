Qwertycoin Price Down 37% Over Last Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $929,731.58 and $4.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 57.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

