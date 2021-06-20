Rainicorn (RAINI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60,430.00

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 1% against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $60,430.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00137447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,565.51 or 1.00040455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

