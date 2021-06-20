RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 4.6%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $34.93. Approximately 14,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 540,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,379 shares of company stock worth $285,870. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

