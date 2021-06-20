RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €569.22 ($669.67).

Several equities analysts have commented on RAA shares. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRA:RAA traded up €22.00 ($25.88) on Friday, hitting €733.20 ($862.59). The company had a trading volume of 22,993 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €724.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

