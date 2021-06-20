REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $577,659.51

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REAL has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. REAL has a total market capitalization of $577,659.51 and approximately $258.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.