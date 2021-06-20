Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $400,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $537.92 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

