Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.