Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Gap Down to $41.25

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.24. Renasant shares last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 269 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Renasant alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 5.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Renasant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.