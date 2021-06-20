Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $12.70 on Friday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

