Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Request has a market cap of $65.64 million and $1.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.21 or 0.00734678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00083188 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.