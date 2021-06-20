Research Analysts Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $11.69 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

