Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Research Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
In related news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,528 shares of company stock worth $166,258 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.