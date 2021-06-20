Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

In related news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 68,528 shares of company stock worth $166,258 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 145.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares during the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

